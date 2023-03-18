OPS faction to organise huge rally in Tiruchy after approaching ECI

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said that he would organise a huge public conference in Tiruchy during the second week of April to prove his strength in the party.

Panneerselvam said that currently, he is discussing with his supporters with regard to the arrangments of the conference. "We will officially announce it shortly. At present we are discussing with the cadres,” he added.

He claimed that the public rally would be a 'game changer' in the AIADMK and it would also prove how people neglected the EPS faction in the recently held by-poll to Erode East constituency.