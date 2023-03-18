OPS faction to organise huge rally in Tiruchy after approaching ECI

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said that he would organise a huge public conference in Tiruchy during the second week of April to prove his strength in the party.
Panneerselvam said that currently, he is discussing with his supporters with regard to the arrangments of the conference. "We will officially announce it shortly. At present we are discussing with the cadres,” he added.
He claimed that the public rally would be a 'game changer' in the AIADMK and it would also prove how people neglected the EPS faction in the recently held by-poll to Erode East constituency.
"The opposition is building up against him (EPS),” OPS claimed.
Meanwhile, in a letter to the Election Commision of India (ECI) with regard to the conducting of election to AIADMK general secretary post, Panneerselvam said "as per the records of ECI, the coordinator and the joint coordinator are the helm of the party and as per the by-laws of AIADMK, both of them will be responsible for the entire administration of the party".
He said that the election announced to the post of general secretary is illegal, malafide and not in accordance with law.
"I request to take into consideration the facts in the prevailing situation while taking action on any representation to be received with regard to change of nomenclature in the hierarchy of the AIADMK as it is not in accordance with law,” he claimed.
Earlier in the day the former chief minister held meeting with his supporters, party MLAs and advocates to decide on the next course of legal and political action.
It may be noted that OPS after being stripped off from the party post as coordinator and treasurer by the leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami had been waging a legal battle through courts and the Election commission of India.
