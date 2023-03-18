AIADMK Gen Secy elections: EPS files nomination papers

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday filed his nominations for the upcoming General Secretary election on March 26. He was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Natham R Viswanthan and Pollachi V Jayaraman.

Amidst the ongoing power struggle intertwined with legal battle between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) factions over the leadership row, the EPS team went a step forward and announced that the election for the post of general secretary would be held on March 26.

They further announced counting centres in 75 district units in the state and 10 centres in other states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Maharashtra and New Delhi and appealed to the party functionaries and cadres to extend their cooperation for the election.

According to the release, candidates can file nominations on March 18 and till 3pm on March 19. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20. Candidates can withdraw papers until 3pm on March 21, according to an official release. The counting of the votes will happen on March 27.

The decision came on the close heels of the Supreme Court’s verdict, affirming the September 2 verdict of the Madras High Court that validated the AIADMK’s general council meeting on July 11 last year.