OPS likens AIADMK Gen Secy elections to 'pick-pocket'

CHENNAI: Sending out a message that he is still in the fight to take over AIADMK's stewardship, O Panneerselvam convened a press meet shortly after Edappadi K Palaniswami filed nomination for the party's General Secretary election to be held on March 26. He called the general secretary election a "sham" and likened it to "pick-pocket".

In the press briefing at his Greenways residence, OPS, along with Panruti Ramachandran, called the general secretary election as a "childish act". They urged their supporters not to be startled by the developments happening in AIADMK. Ramachandran condemned the party leadership poll as an act that would strip AIADMK of its honour.

They said the OPS faction withdrew its candidate and wanted to campaign for "two leaves" for the well-being of the party, despite all of our sacrifices AIADMK was handed a drubbing. Erode East by-poll results reflect "people's response" towards EPS taking over the reins of AIADMK.

Panneerselvam said a large meeting would be held in Tiruchy in April second week and subsequently would meet supporters from all the districts. He added that he continues to believe in people and law.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday filed his nominations for the upcoming General Secretary election on March 26. He was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Natham R Viswanathan and Pollachi V Jayaraman. Candidates can file nominations on March 18 and till 3 pm on March 19. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20. Candidates can withdraw papers until 3 pm on March 21, according to an official release. The counting of the votes will happen on March 27.