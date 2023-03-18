OPS moves HC against AIADMK Gen Secy elections

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam called the election as a "sham" and has moved the Madras High Court against it. The plea is expected to be listed before Justice Kumaresh Babu as urgent hearing tomorrow morning.

The urgent hearing will be sought as the nomination for the elections ends tomorrow at 3 pm. Request for the urgent hearing is made to pre-empt EPS being declared as "General Secretary" unopposed.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday filed his nominations for the upcoming General Secretary election on March 26. He was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Natham R Viswanthan and Pollachi V Jayaraman. Candidates can file nominations on March 18 and till 3pm on March 19. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20. Candidates can withdraw papers until 3pm on March 21, according to an official release. The counting of the votes will happen on March 27.