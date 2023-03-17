'50K students absent for Class 12 boards will be allowed to reappear'

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Friday stated that action will be taken to make 50,000 students, who failed to appear for the language paper of the Class 12 board exams to re-appear, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Education Department officials also instructed schools to inquire into the students, who did not appear for the exam.

The Class 12 board exams began on March 13. While the exam for language subjects was held on the first day, it was revealed that 50,000 students did not appear for the language exam.

On Thursday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held a meeting with chief education officers (CEOs) and higher officials across districts and stated that exam-less promotion last year due to the Covid pandemic may have caused panic among students this year, thus leading to mass absence. ''District-wise explanation has been sought regarding the absence of students where the respective district collectors should also investigate the absence of students from school,” the Minister said.

Earlier, the State Project Director of the School Education Department issued a circular to hold a meeting of the Special School Management Committee (SMC) on March 24 and April 10.