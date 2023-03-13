TamilNadu

50K students absent for board exams held in Tamil Nadu today

Of the 8.51 lakh candidated who enrolled for the exam, 50,674 students were absent for today's examination, according to a report from Maalaimalar.
Visuals from Govt Girls Higher secondary school, Ashok Nagar, Chennai
Visuals from Govt Girls Higher secondary school, Ashok Nagar, Chennai
CHENNAI: The first exam for State Board students of Class 12 began today with the exam being part 1 language.

2,831 students absent for board exams held today in Kallakurichi

School Education Department officials stated that usually, 4-5% students are absent during this exam every year. Authorities have also requested schools to make sure all students appear in the examination.

The next exam will be held on Wednesday (March 15) being English language.

The paper corrections post the exams will begin on April 10 and 48,000 post graduate teachers will be deployed for answer paper corrections till April 21.

The announcement of results is likely to be announced on May 5.

