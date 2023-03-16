TamilNadu

50K absent for Class 12 boards: Poyyamozhi holds meeting

The exams are been held from March 13 to April 3 in Tamil Nadu.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The public exam which began for Class 12 students resulted in around 50,000 students not appearing for the language exam on the first day.

In order to address the situation, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held an important consultation with the Education Department officials today.

Class 12 Board exams begin in Tamil Nadu

School Education Department officials stated that usually 4-5% students are absent during this exam every year. Authorities have also instructed schools to inquire about the students who did not appear for the examination.

The paper corrections post the exams will begin on April 10 and 48,000 post graduate teachers will be deployed for answer paper corrections till April 21.

The announcement of results is likely to be announced on May 5.

