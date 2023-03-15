Stalin honours 'The Elephant Whisperers' mahout Bomman, wife Bellie

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday honoured mahout Bomman and his wife Bellie who featured in the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' at the State Secretariat.

The couple work as mahouts at Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in The Nilgiris district and look after the needs of jumbos.

The success of their 39-minute film, which is set in Tamil Nadu's Mudumulai National Park and explores the relationship between elephants Raghu and Ammu and their tribal caretakers Bomman and Bellie, has put director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga on the global documentary firmament.