It’s yet another day of duty for Bomman of The Elephant Whisperers

COIMBATORE: On a day when The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Film (short subject), Bomman, who was featured in the film, is on a routine call of duty in Dharmapuri on Monday.
Accompanied by a team of the forest department, Bomman has been trekking through the rough patches of the forests to unite two elephant calves, which were orphaned following the death of its herd; a makhna and two female adults due to electrocution, with another suitable herd.
“It is a proud moment, not just for us, but also for the entire Mudumalai region and the forest department. Just like how we raise our children and get them married, we got both Raghu and Bommi married by garlanding them before giving them off as adults to the camp. Also, it was then that love blossomed between me and Bellie and we both got married too,” said 54-year-old Bomman, who has been journeying with the forest department in caretaking elephants for the last few decades.
His wife Bellie has been waiting desperately for him to return to Mudumalai to share her joy. “Also, I am eagerly looking forward to taking care of the two calves, if they are rather brought to Mudumalai unable to find their herd. Taking care of elephants brings immense joy to me,” she said.
Recalling the days of their bonding with elephants, Bellie says, elephant Raghu was barely three months, when it was rescued and brought with injuries from Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri.
“It appeared pathetic with its tail cut and injuries all over. I took it up as a challenge and nursed it like a baby. Soon, Bommi came as a five month old from Sathyamangalam. They are like two children for us. If in hunger, Raghu would signal me with a unique sound asking to feed him with milk. He used to sleep beside me and sometimes with his head on my lap like a child. Bommi also understands whatever I say. Even the film was taken casually as we carried out our routine work and it wasn’t acting,” she said.
On her special bonding with elephants, Bellie said, “I have never beaten an elephant even once and do not like others to also beat them. So naturally, the elephants used to be affectionate towards me.”
Even though appreciations have been pouring in from different quarters, the couple is yet to see the film that has brought them all the glory. “We are yet to see the film. I haven’t heard of the Oscars, but I am happy about the new found recognition,” said Bomman.
The couple’s heartwarming love for elephants would have rather gone unnoticed, if not the Kartiki Gonsalves documentary that shows their strong bonding with the two baby elephants abandoned by their family.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android