It’s yet another day of duty for Bomman of The Elephant Whisperers

His wife Bellie has been waiting desperately for him to return to Mudumalai to share her joy. “Also, I am eagerly looking forward to taking care of the two calves, if they are rather brought to Mudumalai unable to find their herd. Taking care of elephants brings immense joy to me,” she said.

Recalling the days of their bonding with elephants, Bellie says, elephant Raghu was barely three months, when it was rescued and brought with injuries from Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri.

“It appeared pathetic with its tail cut and injuries all over. I took it up as a challenge and nursed it like a baby. Soon, Bommi came as a five month old from Sathyamangalam. They are like two children for us. If in hunger, Raghu would signal me with a unique sound asking to feed him with milk. He used to sleep beside me and sometimes with his head on my lap like a child. Bommi also understands whatever I say. Even the film was taken casually as we carried out our routine work and it wasn’t acting,” she said.

On her special bonding with elephants, Bellie said, “I have never beaten an elephant even once and do not like others to also beat them. So naturally, the elephants used to be affectionate towards me.”

Even though appreciations have been pouring in from different quarters, the couple is yet to see the film that has brought them all the glory. “We are yet to see the film. I haven’t heard of the Oscars, but I am happy about the new found recognition,” said Bomman.

The couple’s heartwarming love for elephants would have rather gone unnoticed, if not the Kartiki Gonsalves documentary that shows their strong bonding with the two baby elephants abandoned by their family.