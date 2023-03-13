TamilNadu

Stalin congratulates 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for Oscar win

'The Elephant Whisperers' is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.
CM Stalin; Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves
CM Stalin; Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves Twitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday congratulated 'The Elephant Whisperers' team for bagging the 'Best Documentary Short Film' Award at the 95th Academy Awards.

He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Congrats to Kartiki Gonsalves & @guneetm on winning the #Oscar. No better news to wake up to than two women bringing the first-ever Oscar for an Indian Production. The patient-making and the moving story of #TheElephantWhisperers deserve all the praises & accolades it's getting." (sic)

Director of 'The Elephant Whisperers' Kartiki Gonsalves credited her "motherland India" for the win.

The documentary short film was competing in the category alongside 'Haulout', 'How Do You Measure a Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect' and 'Stranger at the Gate' at the Oscars.

CM Stalin; Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves
"Two women did this!": Producer Guneet Monga on Oscar win

