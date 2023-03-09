Migrants issue: Tension has now eased in TN, says DGP Sylendra Babu

CHENNAI: Head of the TN police force, DGP C Sylendra Babu on Thursday stated the tension regarding the alleged attacks of migrant labourers in the state has been subsided.

"The tension regarding the alleged attacks of migrant labourers in the State has been eased through the co-operation of journalists and the statement issued by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Thank you on behalf of the police department. The situation is fine now. However, this issue remains one to monitor. A case has been registered against those spreading rumours," the DGP said to reporters in Coimbatore.

"We have arrested three people in connection. Police teams have camped at various places to arrest some people. Few have gone hiding while some have gone to court. Rumour videos have drastically reduced. However, we have told the industrialists that they should have frequent dialogues with the North Indian workers as this will create an unusual environment."