Bihar youth held for circulating fake videos of attack on migrants

CHENNAI: A youth from Bihar has been arrested in Telangana for posting fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

A special team of police from Tirupur nabbed the accused, Roopesh Kumar, a native of Bihar from Telangana. Officials of the cyber crime wing of Tirupur police have stepped up monitoring in the social media to curb rumour mongers from spreading panic.

He was brought to Tirupur and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. The Tirupur police have registered three cases including on a YouTuber for circulating fake videos of violence and a search is on for the culprits.

Over the last two days, the State appointed committees from Bihar and Jharkhand met officials and interacted with migrant workers in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts to ensure that guest workers are at peace in the State.