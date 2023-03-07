TamilNadu

Bihar youth held for circulating fake videos of attack on migrants

He was brought to Tirupur and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. The Tirupur police have registered three cases including on a YouTuber for circulating fake videos of violence and a search is on for the culprits
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A youth from Bihar has been arrested in Telangana for posting fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

A special team of police from Tirupur nabbed the accused, Roopesh Kumar, a native of Bihar from Telangana. Officials of the cyber crime wing of Tirupur police have stepped up monitoring in the social media to curb rumour mongers from spreading panic.

Over the last two days, the State appointed committees from Bihar and Jharkhand met officials and interacted with migrant workers in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts to ensure that guest workers are at peace in the State.

Bihar fake video
Bihar fake migrant video
Bihar migrant video
Bihar and Jharkhand

