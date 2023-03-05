Book rumourmongers under anti-terror laws: VCK

CHENNAI: VCK chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan urged Tamil Nadu government to take action against rumour-monger, who spreads fake news over migrant workers, under anti-terror law.
On Sunday, he said in a statement, "BJP and its sister organisations work to create law and order in Tamil Nadu thus bringing bad name to Tamil Nadu government".
"They are trying to defame Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Sanatana forces, instigate hatred campaigns against migrant workers and on the other hand spread rumour that migrant workers are killed in Tamil Nadu" he said further.
The Tamil Nadu government must control this hatred campaign against migrant workers, said Thirumavalavan.
He claimed that this is a premeditated act of terror plot, and those who are behind this conspiracy should be booked under anti-terror laws.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android