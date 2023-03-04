Instil faith among migrants, construction industry urges TN govt

CHENNAI: With rumours of attack on migrant workers instilling fear among them, the Builders' Association of India has urged the State government to take steps to alleviate fear among the workers as they are not reporting to work.
In a petition to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, K Iraianbu, state chairman of the association, pointed out that construction workers are in a panicked state due to the rumours for the past one week.
"Owing to the rumour, our industry is in a tough situation. However, actions taken by the government through the police are commendable," he said.
He added that despite the actions, workers are refusing to come to the construction sites citing the rumours and they are getting ready to leave for their states.
"The construction industry, especially in Tirupur, Coimbatore and Erode districts is affected. So, the State government should give special attention to the issue and provide security to the workers apart from giving them faith," he urged.
