TamilNadu

Instil faith among migrants, construction industry urges TN govt

He added that despite the actions, workers are refusing to come to the construction sites citing the rumours and they are getting ready to leave for their states.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: With rumours of attack on migrant workers instilling fear among them, the Builders' Association of India has urged the State government to take steps to alleviate fear among the workers as they are not reporting to work.

Representative image
Scaremongers are anti-national: Stalin on migrants attack rumours

In a petition to Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, K Iraianbu, state chairman of the association, pointed out that construction workers are in a panicked state due to the rumours for the past one week.

"Owing to the rumour, our industry is in a tough situation. However, actions taken by the government through the police are commendable," he said.

He added that despite the actions, workers are refusing to come to the construction sites citing the rumours and they are getting ready to leave for their states.

"The construction industry, especially in Tirupur, Coimbatore and Erode districts is affected. So, the State government should give special attention to the issue and provide security to the workers apart from giving them faith," he urged.

Representative image
'Action will be taken against rumours on migrants attack in TN'

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Migrants
police
TN Govt
Government
Workers
State government
CS Iraianbu
Migrants crisis
construction industry
migrants amid
Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu
Chief Secretary Iraianbu
Builders' Association of India
Migrants attack row
migrants attacks row
migrants attack
rumours of attack

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in