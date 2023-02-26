Erode East, it's electoral arithmetic vs powerloom worker woes

Another major factor concerning Erode East by-polls will be the powerloom workers of Erode district who have to shift to other jobs for a living after the delay in Pongal saree and dhoti contract and several looms getting shut down. It is to be noted that Erode district has more than 20,000 powerloom workers and there is ire among the workers against the DMK government.

R Bhaskaran, a powerloom worker, who has now shifted to be a full time agricultural labourer while speaking to IANS, said, "The delay in the contract of Pongal sarees and dhotis has led to closing down of a majority of powerlooms in the district which houses one of the highest numbers of power looms in the state.

"Generally, we get the contract for Pongal sarees and Dhotis by June or July but this year it was given in November leading to a shortage of production and ultimately closing down of powerlooms. We are fed up with this failure from the state government and for a living, I am now an agriculture labourer."

The plight shared by Bhaskaran cannot be dismissed as a single incident and many people have already quit the powerloom industry and have either become manual labourers, agriculture labourers, auto drivers or taken other jobs for a living.

G Padmanabhan, Director, Socio Economic Development Foundation (SEDF), a think tank based out of Madurai while speaking to IANS, said, "The lack of jobs in the powerloom sector will have a bearing in the elections and the DMK is in a sticky wicket here.

"The results will have a bearing across the state and powerloom workers in Madurai, Salem and Erode are also angry against the government due to the lack of proper coordination in giving the contract for Pongal sarees and dhotis."

While DMK seems to have the arithmetic advantage based on past performance, sympathy factor as also on the support extended by the MNM, the undercurrents in the constituency will have a forbearing on what is in store as voters queue up on Monday to make their choice.