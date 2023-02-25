TamilNadu

Erode East by-poll: Stalin hits road to campaign for EVKS Elangovan

The campaigning for the Erode East by-poll is set to come to an end on today's evening.
Stalin campaigning for EVKS Elangovan
Stalin campaigning for EVKS Elangovan
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been micromanaging the campaign, hit the roads on Saturday to campaign for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in the upcoming Erode East Assembly by-poll.

The Chief Minister said, "Erode is the foundation of our party. Father Elangovan has come to fulfill his son's duty. Karunanidhi’s son has come to seek votes for EVK Sampath’s son." Stalin further added that his ultimate aim is to ban NEET in Tamil Nadu.

The campaigning for the Erode East by-poll is set to come to an end on today's evening. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) also gave a last-minute push on Friday to his candidate’s fortunes.

Earlier, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam condemned the ruling government of malpractices in the Erode East by-poll campaign.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday said that the by-poll to the Erode East Assembly Constituency will be held on February 27 from 7 am to 6 pm with the stringent implementation of the model code of conduct. He also said that regulation under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, would come into operation from 6 pm on February 25 till the poll ends.

Meanwhile, more than 725 complaints of poll violations have reached the Election department so far. While police have registered 75 cases, flying squads of the election department have taken note of another 41 cases.

Stalin campaigning for EVKS Elangovan
'MNM extends support to EVKS Elangovan in Erode East bypoll'

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

O Panneerselvam
EPS
Satyabrata Sahoo
Stalin
Edappadi K Palaniswami
campaign
EVKS Elangovan
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Congress candidate
Erode East by-poll
Erode East
Erode East Assembly
Erode East Assembly by-poll
Erode East by-election
Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan
EVK Sampath
TN bypoll
stalin evks elangovan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in