Erode East by-poll: Stalin hits road to campaign for EVKS Elangovan

The campaigning for the Erode East by-poll is set to come to an end on today's evening. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) also gave a last-minute push on Friday to his candidate’s fortunes.

Earlier, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam condemned the ruling government of malpractices in the Erode East by-poll campaign.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday said that the by-poll to the Erode East Assembly Constituency will be held on February 27 from 7 am to 6 pm with the stringent implementation of the model code of conduct. He also said that regulation under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, would come into operation from 6 pm on February 25 till the poll ends.

Meanwhile, more than 725 complaints of poll violations have reached the Election department so far. While police have registered 75 cases, flying squads of the election department have taken note of another 41 cases.