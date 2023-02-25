Erode bypolls: All arrangements in place, say officials
COIMBATORE: Authorities have made all arrangements at the polling centres for bypolls in Erode East constituency, where the voting will be held on 27 February.
Five EVMs, one control unit, and one VVPAT will be used in each of the polling booths. Officials have erected ‘samiyana’ (shelter) in all 238 polling centres across the constituency for voters to escape from the sweltering heat.
Officials have also made arrangements for drinking water and toilet facilities in the voting centres.
For the convenience of differently-abled voters, ramp facilities are provided in the booths and wheelchairs are kept ready. A smart polling booth has been set up in a corporation school in Edayankattuvalasu locality. A total of 33 polling centres have been declared as sensitive. Security has been enhanced for the polling day to ensure a free and fair poll.
