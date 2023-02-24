Erode East by-poll on Feb 27 from 7 am to 6 pm

CHENNAI: The by-election to the Erode East Assembly Constituency will be held on February 27 from 7 am to 6 pm with stringent implementation of the model code of conduct, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Friday.

Regulation under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, would come into operation from 6 pm of February 25 till the poll ends. Accordingly, convening or attending public meeting or procession in connection with the election, displaying of election matter through cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus, like FM Radios, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, SMS or internet is disallowed, he said.

"No one shall propagate any election matter to the public by holding or by arranging the holding of, any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the member of the public thereto," Sahoo said in a release here. Any such. A violation is punishable with imprisonment for 2 years or fine or both, he said.

Political functionaries who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency should leave the constituency immediately after 6 pm of February 25 and marriage halls, community hall, lodges, and guest houses would be checked to find out whether the outsiders have been accommodated in those premises." "Vehicle permits given to candidates including star campaigners would cease to be valid with effect from tomorrow 6 pm," he said.

Temporary campaign office of the candidates/political parties can be set up only 200 metres outside the polling station with only 2 persons manning the office and they should not allow unnecessary crowd, the CEO warned.

Publishing or displaying results of opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll About i.e. from 6 pm on February 25. Exit poll has already been banned from 7 am on February 16 and 7 pm on the poll day, he said.