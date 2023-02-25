Campaign ends today; top leaders descend on Erode

Complaints on 725 violations so far

More than 725 complaints of poll violations have reached the Election department so far. While police have registered 75 cases, flying squads of the election department have taken note of another 41 cases. “Two cases were filed on distribution of pressure cookers to voters. When the sleuths of the flying squad made an on the spot inquiry, the public claimed to have purchased the pressure cookers from their own pockets,” Election Returning Officer K Sivakumar told media on Friday. Stating that the temporary working offices set up by political parties should be vacated by Saturday 6 pm, he said all arrangements have been taken to ensure a free and fair polling. “Works are under way to send required poll materials to polling centres in vehicles fixed with GPS. Action will be taken if a complaint is made with evidence on distribution of cash and gifts to voters. The staff on poll duty has received enough training,” he said.