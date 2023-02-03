EVKS Elangovan files nomination for bypoll
COIMBATORE: Congress leader EVKS Elangovan filed his nomination as DMK front candidate for Erode (East) bypoll on Friday.
“I will continue the works left back by my son E Thirumahan Everaa including finding a solution to traffic issues. Also, efforts will be taken to find a solution to the effluents problem without causing any hindrance to the textile units, dyeing sector and farmers,” he told reporters after filing his papers.
Expressing confidence of winning the bypoll with a bigger victory margin, Elangovan refused to comment on queries related to BJP state president K Annamalai.
AIADMK party leader O Panneerselvam’s candidate B Senthil Murugan also filed his nomination even as the candidate from EPS camp KS Thennarasu put it off to a later date.
“Filing of nomination by KS Thennarasu was put on hold at the last moment due to some confusion in the party circles. He is likely to file his nomination on February 7, which is also the last day for filing the nomination,” said an AIADMK functionary.
Meanwhile, the election working office opened by the OPS faction had a banner with a prominent display of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside OPS and also the pictures of MGR and Jayalalithaa. It was written as National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Even before the BJP announced its stand on alliance for bypoll, the OPS camp expressed its loyalty to the saffron party by erecting flags of both BJP and AIADMK on the premises of their election working office.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android