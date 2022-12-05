TamilNadu

Reporter's diary: Link’em up, and do it quickly!

Following a public outcry, Tangedco provided relief for a week and later, a month to allow the linking process.
G Jagannath

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has taken up a massive task to link Aadhaar with over 2.6 crore domestic and other subsidised power supply connections with the shortest duration of nearly 40 days.

This is an unrealistic deadline, especially considering that linking of Aadhaar for LPG or ration cards went on for several months or the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking was extended for years.

Moreover, Tangedco blocked the online and physical payment of bills suddenly, without any warning, to arm-twist consumers to link their Aadhaar.

Following a public outcry, Tangedco provided relief for a week and later, a month to allow the linking process. But there were several unanswered questions on whose orders the consumer payment was blocked.

Interestingly, electricity minister V Senthilbalaji had denied any such order and claimed that “consumers in few places faced troubles in payment”. However, Tangedco officials had told reporters that online payment was blocked for those consumers who hadn’t done the linking process.

As the minister repeatedly clarified that no consumers would be denied subsidy after linking of Aadhaar, the question is over the short timeframe provided to complete the process.

Why is the State government in a tearing hurry to do this? What’s the agenda?

