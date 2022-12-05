Reporter's diary: Link’em up, and do it quickly!

Moreover, Tangedco blocked the online and physical payment of bills suddenly, without any warning, to arm-twist consumers to link their Aadhaar.

Following a public outcry, Tangedco provided relief for a week and later, a month to allow the linking process. But there were several unanswered questions on whose orders the consumer payment was blocked.

Interestingly, electricity minister V Senthilbalaji had denied any such order and claimed that “consumers in few places faced troubles in payment”. However, Tangedco officials had told reporters that online payment was blocked for those consumers who hadn’t done the linking process.

As the minister repeatedly clarified that no consumers would be denied subsidy after linking of Aadhaar, the question is over the short timeframe provided to complete the process.

Why is the State government in a tearing hurry to do this? What’s the agenda?