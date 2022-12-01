Soon, OTP to link your Aadhaar with electricity connection

CHENNAI: Amid concerns raised by consumers over sharing unmasked Aadhaar photocopy for linking with the power connection, Tangedco has test-started mobile-based one-time password (OTP) authentication of Aadhaar for simplifying the process of linking.

According to Tangedco sources, consumers will be able to link their Aadhaar with the EB connection through an OTP instead of uploading a photocopy of Aadhaar for manual verification by its officials.

Sources said that with the approval from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the TP process has already begun.

“After testing is completed, it would be implemented soon to link consumers’ Aadhaar,” sources added. “But, such an authentication would work only if the mobile number registered with both the consumer number and Aadhaar is the same.”

At present, consumers would be linking Aadhaar through the mobile number registered with the service connection. “After entering the number and name as mentioned in Aadhaar card, the consumer must upload an image of Aadhaar for verification. The details submitted by the consumer would be verified by an assistant engineer of the respective section office who will approve or reject the link,” he said.

Several consumers raised concerns on social media over the sharing of the unmasked Aadhaar fearing privacy violations. “@UIDAI, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board asking Aadhaar number illegal way to upload an unmasked Aadhaar. Please do needful. If TNEB needs verification, they should implement OTP/fingerprint-based authentication,” Ruban, a consumer, tweeted.

Tangedco also would be adding a fourth option – relative – for linking Aadhaar considering the request from parents and relatives of NRIs. Parents or relatives residing at the property owned by NRI children were demanding that Tangedco include a parent or relative column for linking their Aadhaar. As per the existing option, the Aadhaar of the owner, tenants or “owner but name not transferred” could be linked with the service connection.