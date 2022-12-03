Tangedco launches online cloud portal to link consumer Aadhaar

CHENNAI: Two weeks after starting the Aadhaar linking process, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation has launched an online portal in cloud for Aadhaar linking with service connection number.

Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhani tweeted: "An online portal in cloud has been deployed for Aadhar linking with Service connection number. The portal url is adhar.tnebltd.org/Aadhaar/".

A senior Tangedco official said that now the linking process has been simplified with verification through the OTP sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number.

Earlier, the consumer Aadhaar was linked to their service connection number after a photocopy of the document was uploaded and verified at the section office manually by the assistant engineer. "Now after a consumer enters their Aadhaar number, an OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar. After entering the OTP, the linking process would complete and a confirmation sms would be sent to the consumer," the official said.

RTI activist V Gopalakrishnan said that the Aadhaar based OTP verification is a welcome one. "He applied through the online to link electricity connection in the name of his late father through the tenant option but was rejected twice. Today morning, through the Aadhaar based OTP option, my application was accepted and got a confirmation message in 15 minutes," he said.

Following the request from the parents and relatives residing in the NRI owned properties, the Tangedco has added an NRI-relatives column along with the owner, tenant and owner but service connection name not transferred. The NRIs who are not eligible for Aadhaar registration were not able to link the service connections in their name. Parents and relatives living in their houses were demanding the Tangedco to provide a separate option to link their Aadhaar.