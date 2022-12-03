TN govt widens Aadhaar requirement

CHENNAI: Amid the uproar over linking of Aadhaar with electricity service connection, it is learnt that the State government has already made it mandatory to similarly link beneficiaries’ Aadhaar under various State and Centre-sponsored schemes in at least seven departments, including Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, and Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

The departments have issued separate orders in this regard under Section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, to avail government schemes benefits, subsidies, scholarships, or assistance.

A senior official said linking Aadhaar with the welfare schemes, subsidies and benefits would help prevent leakage and offer seamless delivery. “Now, more than 99 per cent of adults have Aadhaar. The coverage is no longer an issue and it will help identify the duplication of beneficiaries,” the official added.