Tangedco warns of action if officials seek money for linking Aadhaar

"If the existing Personal computer system is not adequate or found to be too slow, an additional PC to be added and to ensure that Aadhar linking work should not be affected under any circumstances," it said, adding that the special counter functioning time is from 10.30 am to 5.15 pm on every day including Sunday except festival / national holidays. To ensure, the Aadhaar linking counter should be functioning continuously without any lunch break or tea break. Accordingly, staff may be arranged by the section officers," it added.

The director distribution said the name transfer to the owner of the Service connections to be effected then and there based on the records produced by them and as per the existing procedure. "A flex banner must be provided in all the Section offices with the relevant details for Aadhaar linking," he added.

The Consumers may be allowed to make their routine payment through any of the approved payment modes of Tangedco till December 31 as already instructed.