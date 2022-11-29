Tangedco warns of action if officials seek money for linking Aadhaar

CHENNAI: TheTamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has warned of stringent action if the consumer complaints of any amount collected for linking Aadhaar with the electricity service connections.
"It is the responsibility of the concerned Section officers to personally see that no amount has to be collected from any of the consumers by any of our staff for this work. If any complaints are received in this regard, it will be viewed very seriously and stringent action will be taken against them," Tangedco director distribution said in the instructions to the officials after the Electricity Minister's inspection on Monday at the Aadhaar linking special camp.
The director said that adequate seating arrangements should be provided to the public for those who are coming up for Aadhaar updation work. "Special priority must be given to senior citizens and physically challenged consumers. If necessary, Samyana phandal may be provided for their seating arrangements," he noted.
It directed the concerned executive engineer/distribution to inspect their section offices daily and to monitor the Aadhaar linking work progress in each counter. If any problem is encountered, immediately it may be brought up to the knowledge of the IT wing and solved the issue then and there. "Their daily progress should be monitored by the respective superintendent engineer of the distribution circle and report to Headquarters," it said.
"If the existing Personal computer system is not adequate or found to be too slow, an additional PC to be added and to ensure that Aadhar linking work should not be affected under any circumstances," it said, adding that the special counter functioning time is from 10.30 am to 5.15 pm on every day including Sunday except festival / national holidays. To ensure, the Aadhaar linking counter should be functioning continuously without any lunch break or tea break. Accordingly, staff may be arranged by the section officers," it added.
The director distribution said the name transfer to the owner of the Service connections to be effected then and there based on the records produced by them and as per the existing procedure. "A flex banner must be provided in all the Section offices with the relevant details for Aadhaar linking," he added.
The Consumers may be allowed to make their routine payment through any of the approved payment modes of Tangedco till December 31 as already instructed.
