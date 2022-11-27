'TANGEDCO officials clueless over queries on Aadhaar linking'

CHENNAI: Electricity consumers seek more clarity from TANGEDCO on linking Aadhaar with their service connection numbers as the field officials are clueless about it.

Consumers' queries range from the inclusion of tenant’s Aadhaar to what to do with the houses owned by non-resident Indians (NRIs) who are not eligible to get an Aadhaar.

T Sadagopan, president of Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre said that the assistant engineers at the section offices have no clue about the Aadhaar linking process. “TANGEDCO had not only kept the consumer in dark over the Aadhaar linking, even its own officials. If you ask any questions to the local officials in the section offices, they could not provide an answer to it, ” he said.

The TANGEDCO website did not have any details on the Aadhaar linking or FAQs for providing clarity to the consumers, he said.

P Viswanathan, convenor, Chitalapakkam Residents Welfare Association Co-ordination Committee said that many house owners have apprehension over allowing the tenant to link their Aadhaar with the service connection. “They fear that the tenants may use this to create legal problems in the future. Tangedco should clarify on what basis they are allowing the tenants to link their Aadhaar. How are they going to protect the ownership of the house owner?” he asked.

Sadagopan said that TANGEDCO should clarify how it plans to link the domestic connections of the properties owned by the non-resident Indian who are not eligible for Aadhaar. In most cases, the parents live in houses owned by their children who are settled in foreign countries.

A senior TANGEDCO official said that FAQs would be soon put out on the utility website to provide answers to the consumer's queries. “The Aadhaar linking is only to get updated consumer data. Consumers need not worry, ” he said.