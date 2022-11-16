Subsidised power consumers can now link Aadhaar online

CHENNAI: After the State government making mandatory to link the Aadhar for availing subsidy, Tangedco has launched a facility for linking consumer service connection with Aadhaar through its official website and at its electricity bill-paying counters.

Consumers who are paying their bills online could link their service connections with their Aadhaar through the Tangedco website: www.tangedco.gov.in

The consumers have to open the link and enter the service connection number to which they wanted to link their Aadhaar. After entering their Aadhaar number and name, they have to upload a copy of their Aadhaar.

At the Tangedco counter, the consumer can link their service connection with Aadhaar by providing a photocopy of their Aadhaar card.

The State government has issued an order making it mandatory for the subsidy availing consumers like domestic, power loom, agriculture and hut services to link their Aadhaar to continue to avail the benefit of the subsidy scheme.

To put an end to the apprehension that subsidy would be provided to only on domestic connections if the same person has multiple service connections, a senior Tangedco official said that there was no such proposal to limit subsidy to only one service connection per consumer. “We have allowed both the owner and the tenants to link their Aadhaar with service connections to avoid such apprehensions,” the official added.

The domestic consumers get the first 100 units free for all and the second 100 units would get a 50 per cent subsidy if the consumption did not exceed 500 units. The agricultural and hut consumers get completely free power supply while power loom connections (first 750 units free and charges as per domestic slab for subsequent consumption).