Spl camps to link Aadhaar with EB connection in TN begins today

CHENNAI: Special camps to link consumer's Aadhaar number to their electricity connection in Tamil Nadu will begin from today (November 28) and will be held until December 31.

These camps will be held from 10 am to 5.15 pm, everyday including Sundays.

The camps are set up at 2,811 Electricity Board Divisional Offices across Tamil Nadu with officers being appointed to help consumers link.

All necessary arrangements have been made so that consumers do not face any hassle.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, more than 5,42,00,000 consumers have linked their Aadhaar with electricity connection.

In a statement, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said that with the approval of the Union Government, the work of linking the electricity connection number with the Aadhaar of the domestic, handloom, power loom, hut and agricultural electricity connection holders has been going on all over the State for the past few days.

Noting that Tangedco had already linked the consumers’ mobile numbers with their service connection to provide improved service, he said the linking of Aadhaar with the service connections would help the utility get updated details of owners. “Aadhaar linking also provides an opportunity for those connections in the name of the deceased for name transfer,” the minister said.

Senthilbalaji reiterated that there would not be any change in the 100 free units provided to domestic consumers after linking Aadhaar.