Consumers irate over Aadhaar linking for Tangedco e-bill

After the State government mandated linking Aadhaar with the electricity service connection number to get the subsidy, Tangedco provided a link on its website to seed Aadhaar last week and also started accepting Aadhaar seeding over counters as well. K Sudhakaran, a resident of Perambur said that he got an SMS from Tangedco to link Aadhaar with the service number. “As my pay-by date was November 24, I tried to pay the bill on November 22 when it directed me to the Aadhar linking page instead of accepting my payment. Even after linking my Aadhaar, I was not able to make payment, ” he said. Several consumers have complained that Aadhaar linking has failed with a message: “Sorry for the inconvenience caused. Please try again after some time”.