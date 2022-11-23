No one will be spared if they violate Lakshman Rekha: Annamalai

CHENNAI: A day after removing Gayathri Raguram from the party post for six months on charges of violating the party discipline, state BJP president K Annamalai said that he would spare anyone who violates the party’s “Lakshman Rekha”. He hinted that the disciplinary action against the dance choreographer-turn-politician is just a beginning and said action would continue to weed out troublemakers in the party in the days to come.

“I will not spare anyone who violates the party discipline. Whoever it may be, action will be taken against them if they go against the party’s Lakshman Rekha. In the next 10 days, action will be taken to weed out persons creating trouble and take forward the party,” said Annamalai on Wednesday in Chennai.

On Gayathri Raguram’s charges that Annamalai removed her from the party for meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, the BJP leader said it was her statement and he has nothing to comment about it.

On inquiry into the controversial telephonic conversation between OBC state wing leader Surya Siva and state minority wing leader Daisy Saran, he said that he sought the report by Thursday evening. Both of them have been asked to appear before the committee by today. Action would be taken once the committee submits its report.

Equating the party to a bus, driver to state president and general secretaries as conductors, Annamalai said if the party is to move forward, the driver and conductors should perform well. They have to create space for new passengers (new entrants from other parties). No one can occupy the seat for a long distance and time. “We have to take risks to help the party to grow. For that, we have to admit new entrants. If they commit any mistakes, action would be taken against them. Until I am in the post of state president, I will take efforts to remove the stumbling blocks, who are against this idea of admitting new entrants,” he said and hinted that old timers would be shown doors to infuse young blood in the party.