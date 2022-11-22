Chaos in Kamalalayam: Inside the convo of Daisy Saran-Surya Siva

CHENNAI: The rift in Tamil Nadu unit of BJP has come out to light following the suspension of Gayathri Raguramm from all party posts for six months.

The note also warned the party cadres to not have any contact with her.

This action comes close on the heels of Gayathri Raguramm seeking the arrest of BJP's OBC wing leader Surya Siva for his verbal abuse against party's minority wing leader Daisy Saran in a telephonic conversation.

The conversation

An audio leak of the conversation between Surya Siva and Daisy Saran surfaced on social media on Monday. The argument between them was about a party post. Surya, who recently quit DMK to join BJP, used expletives against Daisy and gave murder threats.

In their heated argument, Surya even went on to say Daisy won't have her way even if she speaks to state president Annamalai or Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following the leak, Gayathri Raguramm put out a thread on her Twitter handle lashing out Surya Siva and called for his arrest and removal from the party. She went on to say the culture of using abusive language against women stems from the DMK and called Surya a sleeper cell of the party who is tarnishing the image of BJP.

Meanwhile, State BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the leaked controversial telephonic conversation and issued a gag order against the party state level leaders and functionaries from participating in debates in YouTube Channels.