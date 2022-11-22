Surya-Daisy Saran call leak: 'Abusing a woman is not acceptable'

CHENNAI: Hours after BJP state unit suspended, Gayathri Raguramm, who addressed a press conference, said abusing a woman is never acceptable and will continue to serve the people.
During the press conference she stated, "I have worked hard for the party and rescued those trapped abroad at my own expense. It is regrettable that the party has given importance to the person who came to the party recently."
"Abusing a woman is never acceptable. As a woman, it is my duty to give my voice. I am a BJP volunteer even though not a party official. I will definitely give an explanation if summoned," she further added.
This comes after a telephonic conversation between BJP’s state president of OBC and minority wing's over party posting created an embarrassment for the state BJP unit.
Gayathri Raguramm was on Tuesday removed from the party positions for six months for continuously violating the party discipline and acting against the party’s interest to malign the party image, said Annamalai in a statement. He asked the party workers and leaders not to have any party related communication with her during the period.
