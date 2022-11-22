Surya-Daisy Saran call leak: 'Abusing a woman is not acceptable'

CHENNAI: Hours after BJP state unit suspended, Gayathri Raguramm, who addressed a press conference, said abusing a woman is never acceptable and will continue to serve the people.

During the press conference she stated, "I have worked hard for the party and rescued those trapped abroad at my own expense. It is regrettable that the party has given importance to the person who came to the party recently."

"Abusing a woman is never acceptable. As a woman, it is my duty to give my voice. I am a BJP volunteer even though not a party official. I will definitely give an explanation if summoned," she further added.