Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal weakening: IMD

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) formed over the Bay of Bengal is weakening.

A Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. "The depression is moving at a speed of 5 km per hour. At present, the centre is located at a distance of 160 km to the east of Chennai. It is moving towards Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and is likely to weaken further during the next 12 hours," the IMD said.

It is also reported that, due to this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

Earlier in November, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) was formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Andaman Sea. Due to the formation, there was widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu.