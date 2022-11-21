Heavy rains likely in 6 dists of Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry

CHENNAI: Six districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Villupuram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at a few places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at a few places over south Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours on Monday.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy for the next 24 hours (today). Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur in a few areas. The maximum temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, Kuzhithurai in the Kanniyakumari district recorded a maximum rainfall of 2 cm.

The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas strengthened into a depression and formed over the southwest and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal about 630 km from Karaikal. It is situated at a distance of about 670 km from Chennai, east-southeast. It is also centered east-southeast in the distance. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 48 hours.

On November 22:

Light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely to occur in a few places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and in a few places over south Tamil Nadu. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore districts.

On November 23:

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Warning to fishermen:

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, Sri Lankan coast, southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining central West Bengal sea. In the speed and intermittent speed of 65 kmph. It may also blow at speed. Similarly, squally wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 45 kmph is likely to prevail in the Gulf of Mannar. At a speed of 55 kmph at intervals and may also blow at speed. Therefore, fishermen should not venture into the above areas on 21st and 22nd (today and tomorrow).

Cyclone warning signal at ports:

Following the weather warning, cyclone warning signal has been installed at ports, including Ennore, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, and Pamban. None of the fishermen went to the sea for fishing as the sea in Cuddalore was rough and as a result, the boats have been safely parked on the beach.