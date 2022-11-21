Low pressure area likely to weaken tomorrow: IMD

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken tomorrow morning.

It is reported that the depression is likely to move towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast and weaken into a deep depression and lay centered at a distance of 450 km east-southeast of Chennai.

Earlier, it was reported that six districts of Tamil Nadu -- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Villupuram are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at a few places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and at a few places over south Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours on Monday.

Meanwhile, following the weather warning, a cyclone warning signal has been installed at ports, including Ennore, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, and Pamban.