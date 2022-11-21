Rain likely in Chennai and neighbouring districts for two days

CHENNAI: The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu – Puducherry coasts on Tuesday, and several districts, including Chennai, to get moderate to heavy rain for the next 48 hours, predicted the regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Monday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the same.

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred on Monday over the same region, which lies about 429 km east-southeast of Chennai. It is likely to move northwestwards by this evening and then west-northwestwards maintaining the intensity of the depression till midnight. Later, it would continue to move west-northwestwards towards south Andhra Pradesh, North Tamilnadu - Puducherry coasts and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday.

“For the next two days, several areas in north Tamil Nadu, and isolated places in southern districts are likely to get light to moderate rains. Heavy rain is predicted for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore and Ranipet due to the depression on the Bay of Bengal,” said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC.

“In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; some areas are likely to get moderate to heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity. And surface winds would be gusty at times with speed reaching 20 kmph -25 kmph gusting to 30 kmph for the next 24 hours,” he added.

From November 23, intense rain is likely to reduce, and light to moderate to occur across the state until another circulation forms over the coastal region.

In addition, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining South Tamilnadu coast. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the mentioned areas for the next two days.