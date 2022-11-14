Low pressure area to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu after Nov 16

IMD has predicted light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lighting in several parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday also. The weather department has also predicted thunder and lightning in the next 24 hours.

Chief Minister MK Stalin is visiting the Sirkazhi area of Mayiladuthurai district where heavy rains have created inundation and loss of lives. Four people have lost their lives in the district and Chief Minister Stalin is likely to announce a solatium of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of those who died in the heavy rains.

A total of 83 cattle died in the heavy rains that pounded the district and 536 huts were destroyed. Tamil Nadu revenue department officials told IANS that the Chief Minister is likely to announce a solatium to those who lost their crops and huts as well as cattle, as compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the four people who lost their lives in the heavy rains.

It may be noted that a total of 1,149 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 899 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby in various districts of the State. Three teams of NDRF are camping at The Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Theni districts for search, rescue, and relief operations.

Five SDRF teams are camping in Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Mayiladuthurai districts of the State and are being monitored from the Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai.