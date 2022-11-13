Holiday declares for schools & colleges in this district due to heavy rain

CHENNAI: Due to Northeast Monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu for the past few days and continuous rainfall in several parts of the districts, schools, and colleges remained closed during the weekend.

Due to water stagnation after heavy rainfall for the past few days in the Mayiladuthurai district, a holiday has been announced for schools and colleges tomorrow (14.11.2022 - Monday).

Some schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday due to water stagnation inside the campus.