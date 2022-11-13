TamilNadu

Holiday declares for schools & colleges in this district due to heavy rain

Some schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday due to water stagnation inside the campus
Some schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday due to water stagnation inside the campus
Some schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday due to water stagnation inside the campus
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Due to Northeast Monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu for the past few days and continuous rainfall in several parts of the districts, schools, and colleges remained closed during the weekend.

Due to water stagnation after heavy rainfall for the past few days in the Mayiladuthurai district, a holiday has been announced for schools and colleges tomorrow (14.11.2022 - Monday).

Some schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday due to water stagnation inside the campus.

Some schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday due to water stagnation inside the campus
Heavy rainfall alert in 18 districts of TN: Details here

A new low-pressure area is to be formed over the Bay of Bengal on November 16.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighborhood now lies over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Kerala coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

chennai rains
Tamil Nadu rains
TN rains
TN rain
Red alert in Chennai
Heavy rain in Chennai
chennai rain news
Chennairains
TN Schools holiday
Heavy rainfall in TN
Chennai schools holiday
Chennai school holiday
Chennai school holiday news
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu
Chennai schools holiday tomorrow
tn rain alert
Chennai red alert
TN red alert
Cyclone in Tamil Nadu
Schools holiday in Chennai
Schools and colleges holiday
chennai rain news latest
chennai rain news live
red alert in tamilnadu
heavy rainfall alert
Schools and colleges holiday in Chennai
Holiday for schools and colleges
Red alert in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu red alrert
TN rain alert news

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in