Holiday declares for schools & colleges in this district due to heavy rain

CHENNAI: Due to Northeast Monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu for the past few days and continuous rainfall in several parts of the districts, schools, and colleges remained closed during the weekend.
Due to water stagnation after heavy rainfall for the past few days in the Mayiladuthurai district, a holiday has been announced for schools and colleges tomorrow (14.11.2022 - Monday).
Some schools in Chennai have been declared a holiday due to water stagnation inside the campus.
A new low-pressure area is to be formed over the Bay of Bengal on November 16.
Meanwhile, a low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighborhood now lies over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Kerala coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android