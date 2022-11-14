Heavy rains: Holiday for schools in Sirkazhi, Tharangambadi tomorrow

CHENNAI: Due to the Northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu for the past few days and continuous rainfall in several parts of the districts, the District Collector has ordered a holiday only for schools in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi districts tomorrow.

Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin, who inspected flood-affected Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts on Monday, announced a compensation of Rs 1,000 for the family cardholders in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi, which were heavily affected by the rains.

Heavy rains were recorded in various districts of Tamil Nadu, especially along the Delta, due to the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. The areas of Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Poompuhar and Sirkazhi have been affected by heavy rains. In Sirkhazi alone, 44 cm rainfall was recorded, which is said to be highest in 122 years.