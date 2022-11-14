NE monsoon: Stalin visits flood-hit districts in Delta region

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood affected Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai district on Monday and distributed relief materials to people lodged in the relief camps.

Due to the heavy rainfall owing to the North East monsoon many districts in Delta region, especially Mayiladuthurai, were severely affected and thousands of acres of paddy fields were submerged.

In order to visit and take stock of the flood affected areas, the Chief Minister reached Mayiladuthurai district by road after visiting Cuddalore.