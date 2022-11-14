TamilNadu

NE monsoon: Stalin visits flood-hit districts in Delta region

Due to the heavy rainfall owing to the North East monsoon many districts in Delta region, especially Mayiladuthurai, were severely affected and thousands of acres of paddy fields were submerged.
Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood affected Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai district
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood affected Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai district on Monday and distributed relief materials to people lodged in the relief camps.

In order to visit and take stock of the flood affected areas, the Chief Minister reached Mayiladuthurai district by road after visiting Cuddalore.

Stalin who came to Sirkazhi met the people lodged in the relief camp at government-aided Primary School at Pachaiperumanallur and distributed food items to the people.

Subsequently, he went to Umayalpathi colony where several thousands of acre land were submerged and the 15-day old samba nurseries were damaged.

Later, he visited the bus stand and distributed relief materials to the people shifted to the camps.

