Sirkazhi, Tharangambadi family cardholders to get ₹ 1k relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, who visited flood-affected Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts on Monday, announced a compensation of Rs 1,000 for the family cardholders in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi, which have been heavily affected by the rains.

Earlier on Monday, Stalin who came to Sirkazhi met the people lodged in the relief camp at the government-aided Primary School at Pachaiperumanallur and distributed food items to the people. He also subsequently went to the Umayalpathi colony where several thousands acres of land were submerged and the 15-day-old samba nurseries were damaged.

Heavy rains were recorded in various districts of Tamil Nadu, especially along the Delta, due to the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal.