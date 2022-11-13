NE Monsoon: 45,826 hectares of crops inundated in 24 dists

CHENNAI: KKSSR Ramachandran, the minister of revenue and disaster management, said 37 districts of Tamil Nadu received 19.14 mm of rain on Saturday (November 12).

“About 45,826 hectares of paddy crop have been inundated in 24 districts, including Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. Appropriate action is being taken to quickly clear it. In Mayiladuthurai district, rainwater is draining rapidly. To repair the damage brought on by the torrential rain, all departmental officers are working round-the-clock on the ground,” he added.

A maximum of 68.17 mm rainfall was recorded in Kancheepuram district. “In the Chennai Municipal Corporation areas, there has been an average rainfall of 47.01 millimetres,” he added.

In Chennai, 169 relief facilities have been arranged. In low-lying areas, 954 water pumps are prepared to release rainwater. At present, 447 water pumps and 13 JCPs are being used to discharge rain water.

A total of 2 casualties were reported in Salem district and 1 in Tiruvannamalai district on 12th. Actions have been taken to provide a compensation of one lakh rupees to the families of the deceased persons. 83 livestock deaths were reported. 538 huts and houses were damaged. Assistance is being taken to provide relief to livestock deaths and damaged houses and huts.

He added that 16,807 people belonging to 7,232 families have been accommodated in 38 relief centers in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu,Viluppuram, Theni, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur. Besides, 16,577 people belonging to 7,156 groups have been accommodated in Mayiladuthurai district.

For search, rescue, and relief activities, three teams totalling 70 members of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the districts of Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Theni. Additionally, 163 soldiers from 5 teams of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force have been stationed in the districts of Cuddalore, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai.