Intensity of rainfall will decrease in TN from tomorrow: IMD

Widespread rain battering the State due to the low pressure area formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal has affected normal life, especially in Delta districts.
Intensity of rains pounding Tamil Nadu will decrease from tomorrow
Intensity of rains pounding Tamil Nadu will decrease from tomorrow
CHENNAI: Intensity of rains pounding Tamil Nadu will decrease from tomorrow according to Indian Meteorological department.

Widespread rain battering the State due to the low pressure area formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal has affected normal life, especially in Delta districts.

“The low-pressure area has now weakened into an atmospheric circulation and is positioned over the Arabian Sea. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu today,” the IMD said.

However, there are chances of moderate rain at one or two places till November 15.

The IMD has also informed that a low pressure area may form in the Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 16.

