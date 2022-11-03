P Chidambaram supports DMK’s memo to withdraw Guv

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram supported the memorandum seeking withdrawal of RN Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
Taking to Twitter he posted, "I support the Petition to recall the Governor of Tamil Nadu that will be signed by the MPs belonging to the DMK, Congress and other parties of the alliance."
DMK's leader of Parliament, TR Baalu, in a letter to MPs, who are aligned in the anti-BJP stance invited them to the Anna Arivalayam to sign the memorandum for withdrawal of the Governor. It was mentioned that the memorandum should be signed by November 3, which would be then submitted to President Droupadi Murmu.
Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi and DMK leaders have been in crosshairs over ideological differences ever since the former's appointment as the State's Governor.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android