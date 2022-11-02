DMK calls on 'like-minded' MPs to sign memo for Guv Ravi's withdrawal

CHENNAI: Coming as the latest response of the ruling DMK in the volley of heated exchanges with Governor RN Ravi, the Dravidian party has called on 'like-minded' parties to sign a memorandum for withdrawal of the Governor with immediate effect.

DMK's leader of Parliament, TR Baalu, in a letter to MPs, who are aligned in the anti-BJP stance has invited them to the Anna Arivalayam Headquarters to sign the memorandum for withdrawal of Governor Ravi. It was mentioned that the memorandum should be signed by November 3.

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi and the DMK leaders have been in crosshairs over ideological differences ever since the former's appointment as the State's Governor. DMK leaders allege that Guv Ravi has been overstepping from his Constitutional position.