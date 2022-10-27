TamilNadu

Stalin lost faith in TN cops?: Seeman on NIA handling Kovai blast case

After the car blast incident that took place in Coimbatore on October 23, Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with top officials of the State government and decided to shift the investigation of the case to NIA.
Remains of the car from the blast
Remains of the car from the blast
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Thursday opposed the decision of the state government to recommend the Union government to shift the investigation of Coimbatore car blast to NIA.

Accusing NIA that it functions as an unit of BJP, Seeman, in a statement, said: "At a time when there are complaints across the country that NIA is targeting and hunting Muslims the decision to shift the (Coimbatore cylinder blast) case to NIA is not right. Without even completing the investigation there are attempts to paint religious colour to the incident." said Seeman, in a statement.

After the car blast incident that took place in Coimbatore on October 23, Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting with top officials of the State government and decided to shift the investigation of the case to NIA. To justify the decision it was said that there might be links outside the country for the incident.

Seeman questioned that without completion of the investigation how can the government come to the conclusion that there would be possible links outside the country in the incident and questioned the competence of the state police. "Has the Chief Minister lost faith in state police? Is the Chief Minister accepting the statement of BJP that it is the failure of the state intelligence?" questioned Seeman.

He further questioned the Chief Minister for allowing NIA inside the Sate and asked whether it is not against the autonomy of the government.

Remains of the car from the blast
Kovai blast: Accused bought explosive substances online?

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

NIA
Seeman
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman
NTK chief coordinator Seeman
Coimbatore cylinder blast
Coimbatore car blast
Coimbatore blast
Coimbatore blast case
Kovai blast
Kovai blast case update
Tamil Nadu police investigate car blast case
NIA targeting muslims

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in