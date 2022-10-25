5 men arrested in connection with Kovai car explosion: Police

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police on Monday night arrested five persons who were in close links with the terror suspect, who died in car explosion near a temple in Coimbatore.

Police identified those arrested as Mohammed Thalka (25) and Mohammed Azarudeen (23) from Ukkadam, Mohammed Riyaz (27), Feroz IsmaiL (27) and Mohammed Navaz Ismail (26) of GM Nagar.

They were suspected to be in connection with A Jameesha Mubin (29) who died in the car explosion in front of Kottai Eswaran temple on Sunday early morning hours.

CCTV footage showed the men taking out a white sack with some unidentified object from the house of Mubin at HMPR Street in Kottaimedu area late at night. However, the five arrested men claimed ignorance of the stock in the sack as they claimed to just help him shift those items to his car.

Police carried out a search in their houses. Earlier, police have seized chemicals like potassium nitrate, aluminum powder, sulphur and charcoal used in making country bombs. Police also recovered nails and marbles from the place of blast pointing to a terror angle to the incident.

Meanwhile, a special team of police from Tamil Nadu is likely to inquire Mohammed Azharuddin lodged in Viyyur Central Prison in Kerala in a terror case. Sources said that Mubin met Azharuddin, who was a Facebook friend of Zahran Hashim, the alleged mastermind of 2019 Easter church bombings in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the NIA is expected to take over investigation into the case due to its terror ramifications.

The nine special teams of Tamil Nadu police have so far inquired more than 20 persons suspected to be in links with Mubin, who was under the police radar after NIA searched his house in 2019.



