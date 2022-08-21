MP Raveendranath calls for unity in AIADMK

Jayalalithaa’s considered as the only general secretary of AIADMK forever and it was all over in the minds of party members and administrative cadres. But, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has been causing confusion among the party cadres and it’s not good for the AIADMK.

The Theni MP also added that some of them attributed the party’s defeat in assembly and local body elections to having dual leadership, but could not be accepted.