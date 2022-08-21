MP Raveendranath calls for unity in AIADMK
MADURAI: All loyal cadres of the party wanted the AIADMK to unite with prominent leaders and members, who during the reigns of M.G. Ramachandran, AIADMK founder and J. Jayalalithaa, quit the party for various reasons, and bring them together under one umbrella, P. Raveendranath Kumar, Theni MP and son of OPS, told reporters at Madurai airport on Saturday.
Now, the party’s unity remains fragile and it’s essential for a successful effort to defeat DMK and for the same, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has expressed his interest, he said.
Jayalalithaa’s considered as the only general secretary of AIADMK forever and it was all over in the minds of party members and administrative cadres. But, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has been causing confusion among the party cadres and it’s not good for the AIADMK.
The Theni MP also added that some of them attributed the party’s defeat in assembly and local body elections to having dual leadership, but could not be accepted.
After years of the leadership of MGR and Jayalalithaa, the party went through many of the trials and tribulations. His father OPS faced humiliation during the party’s previous general council meeting at Chennai.
Though EPS worked efficiently and his perseverance paid off, it’s all OPS, who stood behind his progress during Jayalalithaa’s tenure, he added.
To a query, Raveendranath said many are needlessly politicizing his meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin during the DISHA review committee programme.
