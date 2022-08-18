Status quo creates stalemate in all AIADMK party posts

Poking holes at Edappadi K Palaniswami’s claims that 2,190 general council members requested the presidium chairman to conduct the meeting on July 11, the High Court said the typeset paper showed that some of the signatories had put the date as June 20, which is three days prior to the GC meeting.

When senior advocate Vijay Narayan countered the submission by Panneerselvam’s counsel Arvind Pandian that no proper notice was issued for July 11 meeting stating that the announcement at the June 23 GC meeting itself was the notice and a letter was also circulated on July 1, the judge refused to concur.

Recalling an order of a division bench in S Thirunavukkarasar Vs J Jayalalitha case in 1997, Justice Jayachandran said, “The division bench had categorically held that even if the special meeting of GC members to be convened on the request of more than 1/5th members, the notice to convene the GC meeting must be 15 days in advance.”

The judge also rejected EPS’s submission that the AIADMK cadre were yearning for a single leader, saying that no quantifiable data was presented to substantiate this.

“The very same dual leadership was able to run the government as CM and the Deputy CM for nearly 4.5 years successfully amidst various speculation and administering the party as joint coordinator and coordinator for nearly 5 years. During this period, they together decided on the electoral alliance, they jointly selected candidates for elections held at all levels and fought several elections. While so, how suddenly between June 20 and July 1, the party with more than 1.5 crore cadre strength decided to change the existing dispensation through 2,500 GC members,” the judge asked.

He added that whether the views of about 2,500 GC members reflected the view of 1.5 crore primary members need to be examined and tested.

The judge also pointed out that the differences between the two leaders affected the party cadre in the recently held local body elections.

“The party men at the grass-root… were not able to get the recognised election symbol of Two Leaves. This is an irreparable injury as far as the party men are concerned,” Justice Jayachandran said in his order.