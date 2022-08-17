AIADMK facing one legal hurdle after other since Jaya’s demise

CHENNAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party, which was at the helm of power in the state for majority of years, has been spending most of its days now in the courts.

Though the legal battles were not a new episode in the history of the Dravidian major and its leaders, the back-to-back litigations grabbing the court attention have turned out to be a new normal for its cadre in the last few years, certainly after the demise of party supremo J Jayalalithaa.